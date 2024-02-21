Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after buying an additional 1,845,864 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.