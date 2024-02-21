Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,228. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

