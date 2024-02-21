Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 65,400 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.21% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $958.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

