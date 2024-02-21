Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 41,208 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,162. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

