Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 27,018 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 1,014,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,995. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

