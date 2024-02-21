Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

