Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 5,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,499 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. 541,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

