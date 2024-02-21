Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 4,554 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 241,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 285.88 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

