Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. 411,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,099. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.