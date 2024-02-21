Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 1,924,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,620. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

