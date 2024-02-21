Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 3,501,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

