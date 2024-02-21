Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. 3,090,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

