Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nestlé by 65.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 467,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

