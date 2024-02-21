Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.77. 92,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
