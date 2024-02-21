Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 795,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,568. General Electric has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

