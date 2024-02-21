Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 115,665 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,542. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

