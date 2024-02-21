Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 106,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

