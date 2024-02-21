Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 241,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,032. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

