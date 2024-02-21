Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

