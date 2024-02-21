Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.07.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.