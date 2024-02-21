River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 80,913 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,913 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

