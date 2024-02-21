River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BATRK

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.