River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

