River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,074,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,636,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,462,480.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,074,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,636,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,462,480.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,465 shares of company stock worth $8,636,634 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.51. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.