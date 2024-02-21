River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. 129,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

