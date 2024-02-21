River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $997,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 69,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

