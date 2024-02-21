River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 729 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

DPZ stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.78. 128,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.39.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

