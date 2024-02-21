River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 6,517 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of IMAX worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 21.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $7,118,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 439,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,819. The company has a market cap of $826.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

