River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,014. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.