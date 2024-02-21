River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 1,632,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,410. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,507. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

