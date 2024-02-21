River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 31,365 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,193,756. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

