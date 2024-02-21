River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 178,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
