River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

GitLab Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. 1,156,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,777. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

