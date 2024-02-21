River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $888,000 Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RealReal by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in RealReal by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

RealReal Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 1,416,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

