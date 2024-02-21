River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,442 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

HBAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 4,071,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

