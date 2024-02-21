River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,120,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 845,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 425,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,789. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

