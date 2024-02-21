River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. 1,409,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,229. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares in the company, valued at $24,310,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,607 shares of company stock worth $201,252,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

