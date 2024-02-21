River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.26. The stock had a trading volume of 358,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $241.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

