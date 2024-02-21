River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BILL during the second quarter worth about $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $71,085,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,365,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Down 3.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 567,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

