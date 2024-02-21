RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.