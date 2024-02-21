RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.6 %

RNG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 2,403,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.