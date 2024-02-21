RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.370-$2.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Up 5.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 1,282,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.