RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,553. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

