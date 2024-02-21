Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Up 1%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,123.44 ($26.74) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($26.57). Approximately 6,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($26.32).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,090.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,953.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,496.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) per share. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $11.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,907.80%.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

