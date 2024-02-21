Rice Partnership LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,441,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.40. 1,603,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $346.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

