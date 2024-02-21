Rice Partnership LLC Sells 258 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 850.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE A traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. 539,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.