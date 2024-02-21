Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

