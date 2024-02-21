Rice Partnership LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,699. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

