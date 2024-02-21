Rice Partnership LLC Buys 520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.13. 3,798,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The firm has a market cap of $518.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

