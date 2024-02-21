Rice Partnership LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

